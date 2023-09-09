Forever Cabinets by Kendrick

200 N. Locust, Edgewood, IA 52042

(563) 928-7110

www.forevercabinets.com

cabinetdesign@kendrickinc.com

In 2001, Kendrick Forest Products purchased a small cabinet shop and relocated it to Edgewood. Forever Cabinets by Kendrick is a family-owned and operated facility. Cabinets are manufactured in Edgewood; clients stretch as far as the metro areas of Milwaukee, St Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Cabinets are made primarily from walnut, cherry, hickory, hard maple, red oak, white oak and other species abundant in Northeast Iowa, and feature the highest quality construction.

Forever Cabinets by Kendrick has professional and experienced design consultants eager to assist clients with their cabinetry needs. On-site measuring and computer-aided design give clients the tools needed to create the desired look. With home delivery and an option for installation, Forever Cabinets is equipped to handle any project big or small.

Forever Cabinets is one of five companies under the Kendrick, Inc. brand of family businesses, including The Markket. All companies are located in Edgewood. Tours are available at 11:30 Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (563) 928-6431 or go to https://www.kfpiowa.com/take-a-tour/ to sign up.