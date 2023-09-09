Sibling rivalry isn’t uncommon among brothers, even as adults.
For these two brothers and their wives, commencing kitchen remodeling projects in their respective homes at nearly the same time wasn’t about competition.
It just made common sense.
Both families chose Forever Cabinets by Kendrick in Edgewood for their kitchen re-designs. Design consultant Jackie Oleson worked with both families to create two dream kitchens, each with its own distinct personality.
Kitchen 1:
The kitchen in this 1888 farmhouse was last updated in 2000. White-painted cabinets and black accents gave it a fresh new look — then. Now, the owners were adamant that “we didn’t want white cabinets again. They’re too hard to keep clean.”
Instead, they opted for custom hickory cabinets with a “Lexington” panelized door and a “Ginger” finish. “We love the look of it,” she said. “The kitchen is so practical now. Pots and pans are in drawers instead of scattered around the kitchen. Everything has its place. There’s so much more storage in the kitchen. I don’t have to go down to the basement to bring things up. I have everything at my fingertips, which makes preparing meals much more efficient.”
There are storage cubbies for cookie sheets, slotted drawers for silverware and cooking utensils and a pull-out mixer shelf that easily lifts up, something the owner really wanted in her new kitchen. Imperial Stone “Snowfall” granite tops counters, and underfoot is easy-clean, durable Meridian “Fossil” luxury vinyl that offers a mix of light and shadow.
A new ceiling support beam created an additional 4 or 5 inches of ceiling height, and an island replaced the table and chairs, increasing floor space. On wheels, the island can be moved wherever it is need for meal preparation or serving. A new GE Profile suite of appliances, including an electric stove, adds polish.
Kitchen 2:
Last remodeled in 1993, this kitchen needed more usable space. That’s what Forever Cabinets provided – and with no fillers. Fillers are often used to finish a space when cabinet sizes are less than the wall dimension, for example
“We don’t have to use fillers because we build exactly to the measurements we need. We use ¾-inch plywood on all sides so they are solidly built and sturdy – made to last and made in Iowa,” said Oleson.
These cabinets are red oak with “Cinnamon” stain and “Tuscany” style fronts. Rewiring allowed cabinets to be installed to the ceiling.
The homeowners love the look. “They’re beautiful cabinets. Now we have lazy susans that make it easier to reach things, silverware trays, spice rack, cookie sheet cabinets, big, deep drawers for pots and pans and a larger pantry with full-extension drawers. There’s not a bit of wasted space, and it’s just so much more functional,” the owner said.
They do a lot of cooking, baking and seasonal canning, he said, “everything from tomatoes and beans to sauerkraut,” and host weekly dinners for about 11 family members and friends. A peninsula provides additional work space, and countertops are granite. Luxury vinyl floors are Mannington Adura “Heritage Buckskin.”
The owners are thrilled. “It’s a dream kitchen. Everybody raves about it, and there’s not a day that goes by that the oven isn’t on.”