It’s no secret that a seemingly simple home project can morph into full-fledged remodeling. “After 24 years, we needed new flooring. It blew up into a kitchen, dining room, powder room and laundry,” this homeowner said.

And she couldn’t be happier.

“Once the kids were out of the house, we thought we wanted a new house or condo. We looked, then we decided we loved our neighborhood and wanted to stay in our home.”

Enter Jennifer Ferson, interior designer and owner of Ferson Kitchen & Bath Designs, LCC, of Cedar Falls. She guided the owners through the reinvention of multiple spaces to better suit their lifestyle.

“The homeowner likes white and minimalism and a casual, coastal feeling. Everything has to have a purpose. We planned out every detail so everything flowed together,” said Ferson.

“I struggle with color,” the owner confessed. “But Jen introduced touches of sea glass blue that pops against the white.”

“Layering and texture also gives the neutral color palette impact,” Ferson said. Underfoot, white-washed, wire-brushed wood flooring replaced worn-out Pergo.

In the kitchen, the design emphasizes both form and function. A dated peninsula was jettisoned in favor of a pair of islands. White Dura Supreme cabinetry fills the perimeter. Counter tops are dressed in “London Sky” Corian quartz, while the backsplash is glazed subway tile.

Finishing touches are an apron sink and shapely hood above the cooktop.

“The kitchen is so functional, and it’s the perfect size. I love to cook, which is so easy in this kitchen. It feels good, substantial.”

A linear gas fireplace with limestone surround adds ambiance in the den, but the real focal point is a wall of white cabinetry. It fits a big-screen TV and other electronics and provides a nice blend of storage and display space for favorite objects. Black French doors afford easy access to the enclosed back porch.

Throughout the home, lighting fixtures are both practical and fashionable.

In the dining area, white wainscoting provides polished, timeless appeal. A quartet of chairs provides conversational seating at one end of the long space. The neutral color palette creates a serene atmosphere.

Ferson transformed the dark powder room, which makes a light, airy statement with an accent wall covered with penny round mosaic tile. The owner was a little uncertain if it would work, but now she loves it. She also was thrilled with the barn doors that conceal shelving in her stylish office.