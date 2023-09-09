Getting her new home just right – the layout, design and style – was important to this 80-year-old homeowner. She recently moved from a rural farmhouse into one side of a newly built twin home in a new subdivision.

“I gave up the home I’d lived in for 50 years. It had to be done, but it was a big change. It was every important that this new place work for me. It had to be on one level, it had to be easy for me to take care of myself, and I wanted a view. I like looking at the fields.

“And I wanted a variety of neighbors. I didn’t want to live just with old people,” the homeowner said, with a laugh.

Her new home is flooded with natural light, and there’s a wonderful view of a green field from her sunroom. “I like to sit in the sunroom and watch the sun go down over the fields,” she explains, adding that it has made it easier to make the transition from country to town.

She also enlisted the help of Tara Bergmann, an interior designer with 2 Guys Interior Focus in Waverly.

“I took a cabinet sample to Tara and said ‘help!’ She worked with me on the floors, paint colors, countertops, kitchen backsplash and blinds. She was very patient,” the owner said, smiling.

“I love that this home combines cool and warm color palette,” said Bergman. “There’s such warmth all around, and it’s very calming. There are several sitting areas that provide lots of comfortable, useable space for gathering with family and friends.”

It’s not unusual for the homeowner to host as many as 40 people in her home, including lots of young children underfoot. “There’s plenty of space for them to play,” the owner said.

She also got her wish for a cozy fireplace in the main living area. The tile surround is capped off with a row of farmhouse-inspired “Patchwork” mosaic tiles. The mantel was crafted by the owner’s carpenter son who made it from an old cattle trough from the family farm. “You can see where the marks where cattle chewed on it,” the owner pointed out.

For continuity, “Patchwork” tiles are echoed on the kitchen backsplash, complemented by neutral Cambria “Buxton” countertops in shades of cream, tan and brown and “Pecan” Spahn & Rose cabinets. A peninsula provides seating for quick meals and provides additional workspace in the practical, efficient and attractive kitchen.

Easy-to-maintain luxury vinyl plank flooring, COREtec’s Klondike “Contempo Oak,” runs throughout the home. In-floor heating increases the comfort level. Walls are painted in Sherwin Williams’ tranquil and versatile “Repose Gray.” The homeowner also invested in Graber Solar Shades, particularly in the sunroom, to prevent fabrics from fading in strong sunlight. The shades don’t detract from the views.

In the home’s main suite, a large walk-in closet and walk-in shower are favorites with the homeowner. Bath vanity countertop is Hanstone quartz, and tiles are 12- by 24-inch “Precious Matte” Florida Tile, a marble-look porcelain.