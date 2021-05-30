This pretty kitchen went from ho-hum to humdinger after a renovation that not only erased outdated 1990’s designs and color scheme, but also improved its traffic pattern and practical, day-to-day functionality.
Extra square footage was found by removing a half wall that closed in the kitchen and created a barrier between the kitchen and the duplex’s main living space. Now the kitchen is more accessible for the senior homeowner.
“The new floor plan just lends itself to good flow and better organization,” said the homeowner’s daughter. She helped plan the remodeling project with her mother and Alyse Hayes, interior designer at Benton Building Center in Cedar Falls. Team Builders did the construction.
“She’s a wonderful cook and baker – delicious homemade brownies, a sponge cake and applesauce – and it was important that she have the space she needed and that it was very functional and efficient with plenty of storage,” said her daughter, whose husband, a skilled builder, lent his expertise to the project, as well.
Counter heights and depths easily accommodate the cook who is just under 5 feet tall. Underfoot is a practical luxury vinyl tile that resembles weathered wood planks.
A center island provides additional storage and workspace, in addition to a stainless steel apron sink and dishwasher, and successfully redirects the traffic pattern.
There are plenty of cabinets to house the homeowner’s dish collections. Originally she envisioned white cabinets, but fell in love with the soft shade of gray called "Dorian" from Aspect cabinetry.
"The homeowner was very focused on having a space for everything. Evern cabinet has some sort of storage unit in it – roll-out trays – to make sure everything is tucked away," said Hayes, but accessible.
The color successfully pairs with white, veined "Via Tera" quartz countertops in"Cirris." The whimsical, Boho-influenced backsplash features neutral and textured octagonal tiles reminiscent of a quilt pattern.
The coffee bar and built-in microwave add more convenience to a wall of cabinetry that surrounds the stainless steel refrigerator on one side of the kitchen. On the opposite side, a series of drawers store pots and pans for the stainless range with double ovens. A spice drawer keeps seasonings close at hand – and easy to find — while cooking. Appliances are from the GE Profile series.