This pretty kitchen went from ho-hum to humdinger after a renovation that not only erased outdated 1990’s designs and color scheme, but also improved its traffic pattern and practical, day-to-day functionality.

Extra square footage was found by removing a half wall that closed in the kitchen and created a barrier between the kitchen and the duplex’s main living space. Now the kitchen is more accessible for the senior homeowner.

“The new floor plan just lends itself to good flow and better organization,” said the homeowner’s daughter. She helped plan the remodeling project with her mother and Alyse Hayes, interior designer at Benton Building Center in Cedar Falls. Team Builders did the construction.

“She’s a wonderful cook and baker – delicious homemade brownies, a sponge cake and applesauce – and it was important that she have the space she needed and that it was very functional and efficient with plenty of storage,” said her daughter, whose husband, a skilled builder, lent his expertise to the project, as well.

Counter heights and depths easily accommodate the cook who is just under 5 feet tall. Underfoot is a practical luxury vinyl tile that resembles weathered wood planks.