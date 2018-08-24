Friendship Village marked their 50th anniversary with a breakfast, appropriate, says Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates, “because the first meal served when Friendship Village opened May 1, 1968, was breakfast in the dining room.”
Gates describes the 50th anniversary as “a major milestone for us. We are celebrating the past and honoring the memory of what a group of clergymen and others did to build Friendship Village, including putting their homes up for surety. Fifty years later, we continue to be a landmark in life care living,” she explains.
Friends of Faith Retirement Homes Inc. opened the original Friendship Village at Park Lane and West Ninth Street in 1968. When Friendship Village accepted its first residents, the “life care” concept for senior living was considered a radical idea. Over the intervening years, the concept has been fully embraced and continues to evolve.
Velda Phillips, retired Friendship Village administrator, recalls being told that the founders faced considerable backlash for developing a retirement community in the midst of an established neighborhood.
“Residents saw it as a commercial venture, but as the years went on, Friendship Village proved to be a good neighbor, well-maintained and well-landscaped with great services for its residents and a good community partner,” says Phillips, who joined FV in 1971 and served as administrator from 1990 until retiring several years ago.
“The growth and history that’s involved and the fact that Friendship Village was able to keep its mission alive and well for 50 years is remarkable. Now we’re moving into the next generation of senior living,” she says.
The original facilities are aging, and Friendship Village is positioning itself for the future with a major new rebuilding project, Gates says. “There’s so much to be proud of and celebrate as we move forward.”
The $70 million project is expected to begin in 2019 with tearing down the east wing of the building along with garages. A new four-story, 73-unit building will be constructed on the eastern edge of the campus, followed by the second phase which will include demolishing the remaining original building and the skilled nursing center.
A new 57,700-square-foot two-story skilled nursing center will be built on the campus, and there will be multiple dining facilities, a recreation center and indoor swimming pool.
