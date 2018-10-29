RON IHLENFELDT
WATERLOO --- Just another reminder to remember our friends in Israel. Those of us on Sarah's side of the family need to remember without Israel we have no Jerusalem. I have been to Jerusalem quite a few times and know there is no other city like it.
Israel keeps the Holy Sites open for all religions. Israel knows what their job is so let them do it. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.
