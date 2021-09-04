 Skip to main content
Friday's Prep football scoreboard
METRO

Columbus 17, West Branch 6

Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo West 14

Marshalltown 33, Waterloo East 14

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Dubuque Senior 14

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Linn-Mar 25, Iowa City Liberty 15

Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 7

Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware 21

Class 3A

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood 6

Class 2A

Waukon 15, Decorah 0

Charles City 14, New Hampton 8

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10

Jesup 64, Postville 14

South Winneshiek 19, Maquoketa Valley 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14

North Fayette-Valley 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Denver 32, Union 6

Class A

Hudson 45, BCLUW 0

Wapsie Valley 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Hancock 32, Mason City Newman 7

North Butler 34, North Union 14

South Hardin 20, South Hamilton 6

Saint Ansgar 67, West Fork 0

North Linn 20, East Buchanan 0

Clayton Ridge 34, MFL-Mar Mac 17

8-player

Turkey Valley 48, Don Bosco 42 OT

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Colo-Nesco 13

Easton Valley 67, Central Elkader 8

Tripoli 46, Riceville 24

Janesville 50, West Central 20

Rockford 52, Clarksville 32

