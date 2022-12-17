Friday's Area Roundup: Waterloo Christian gets sixth win; Cedar Falls, Columbus fall

TRIPOLI — The Waterloo Christian girls’ basketball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 44-32 win over Tripoli.

The Regents used a 16-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 27-14 lead at halftime. Waterloo Christian cruised to the win with 11 points in the third and six in the fourth to seal the 12-point win.

Reagan Wheeler scored 18 points on 7-of-18 from the field to lead the Regents. The also corralled eight rebounds, blocked five shots and came up with five steals.

Junior Katie Costello locked things down below the basket with 16 rebounds, including four offensive rebounds, on the night.

Xavier 55, Cedar Falls 46: Cedar Falls could not overcome double-digit performances from a trio of Saints as the Tigers fell to 3-4 on the season.

Cedar Falls trailed by three at halftime, but Xavier outscored the Tigers 31-25 in the second half.

Grace Knutson scored 15 points while sophomore guard Gabie Hanks added 10 points.

Dike-New Hartford 76, Columbus 38: Maryn Bixby poured in 23 points as the top-ranked Wolverines improved to 7-0 with a win over the Sailors.

Bixby also has four steals and two blocks.

Jadyn and Payton Petersen each recorded double-doubles.

Jadyn had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Payton had 13 points and 12 boards. Ellie Knock dished out nine assists and had three blocks.

Hudson 44, Aplington-Parkersburg 37: The Pirates overcame a rough first half to down NICL rival Aplington-Parkersburg, Friday.

Trailing 20-14 at halftime, Hudson erupted for 15 points in both the third and fourth quarter to nab the seven-point victory.

Brooklyn Love put up a huge performance for the Pirates with a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double. Macey McKenna also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Addie Rhoades also corralled 11 rebounds.

Two Falcons scored in double figures as Ellen Waller scored 10 and Kendall Riherd led with 12.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Wapsie Valley 29: A strong defensive performance from Ava Lange and efficient shooting night from Isabelle Elliott proved vital for the Cougars.

Elliott hit 76.9% of her 13 field goal attempts, scoring 20 points and rounding out the double-double with 13 rebounds.

Lange managed to secure seven steals during the contest.

BOYS’ BASKETBALLDike-New Hartford 63, Columbus 53: The Wolverines led just 30-29 at half, but were able to put the Sailors away late by some clutch free-throw shooting by Colin Meester.

Benton Bixby led DNH with 29 points, nearly hitting the 30-point barrier for the second straight game. Meester added 15.

Nick Merrifield led Columbus with 15, while Leo Christensen added 11.

Tripoli 74, Waterloo Christian 55: A rough first half spelled doom as the Regents dropped only their second game of the season.

Trailing 39-15 at halftime, the Regents rebounded in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 40-35. The bounce back was not enough, however, as Waterloo Christian fell to 5-2 on the season.

Drew Wagner led the Regents with 26 points while Eli Evans added 15 and Aaron Zwack scored 9 points.

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Hudson 71: Gavin Thomas and Camden Davis battled it out as the Falcons downed the Pirates in an NICL clash.

Thomas managed a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds while Martez Wiggley added 24 points for the Falcons. Garrett Hempen and Will Hodges also scored in double figures as Hempen added 11 and Hodges scored 13.

Davis also recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds while Kiean Crile added 17 points and Oliver Thompson scored 14. Lyle Oslen added 11 points.

Jesup 57, Union 48: Jack Miller continued to show out as the junior scored 31 points to lead the J-Hawks passed the Knights.

Miller went 9-for-9 at the charity stripe and 4-of-9 from deep in the contest.

Senior Brevin Dahl also landed in double figures for the J-Hawks with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Janesville 56, Don Bosco 49: Freshman Isaac Jones provided a huge performance off the bench for the Wildcats, scoring 19 points, to lead Janesville over the Dons.

Jones went 6-of-10 from the field, including a 5-of-8 performance from three-point range.

Senior Rogan Gergen also added 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

BOYS’ BOWLING

Linn-Mar 3047, West 2959: A standout performance form Tayvon Homolar was not enough for the Wahawks to nab a win over the Lions.

Homolar bowled a high game of 257 and a series of 455 to lead the Wahawks to a one-point 1973-1972 lead after the first round of action.

The Wahawks stumbled in the second round of action falling 1075-986.

Brady Steere also put up a strong performance with a series of 402 and high game of 208. Ben Geer rolled a round one series of 398 with a high game of 206.

Cedar Falls 2917, Wahlert 2650: The Tigers beat the Golden Eagles in both the first and second rounds to nab the win, Friday.

Owen Brinker led the Tigers in the fist round with a series score of 472 and a high game of 239. Matthew Edler rolled a 388 with a high game of 210.

Jackson Satterlee rebounded in his second game with a score of 222 to post a series of 384. Chris Fordyce notched a score of 378 with a 207 in the second game.

The Tigers won the second round 951-899.

GIRLS’ BOWLING

West 2745, Linn-Mar 2717: The Wahawks managed a narrow win over the Lions thanks to a standout performance by Sydney Wilson and Ainslee McConaughy.

Wilson rolled a high game of 258 and recorded the best series of all competitors with a score of 480.

McConaught went 203, 209 in her round one games to land a series score of 412.

Samie Camilo recorded a series of 348.

Linn-Mar nearly managed a comeback with a 918-883 win in the second round, but West’s 1862-1799 lead after the first round proved insurmountable.

Cedar Falls 2318, Wahlert 1983: Anna Frahm and Maggie Goodwin both bowled a series score of 308 to help lead Cedar Falls to a win over Wahlert.

Frahm recorded scores of 162 and 146 while Goodwin went 146, 162.

Jenna Waltz bowled a high game for the Tigers with a score of 182 in the second game.