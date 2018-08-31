CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa shook off a rough start Friday, but Washington State had too much firepower for the Panthers as the Cougars posted a four-set college volleyball victory at the McLeod Center.
Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19.
For the match, the Panthers had more kills and more digs, but Washington State owned a 17-5.5 advantage in total blocks and an 11-7 edge in service aces. Taylor Mims led the Cougars with 19 kills while three players had at least eight block assists.
UNI got 14 kills from Karlie Taylor, 13 from Piper Thomas and 10 from Jaydlin Seehase. Rachel Koop finished with 40 assists, and Kendyl Sorge had 18 digs and three service aces. Taylor Hedges and Taylor chipped in 12 digs apiece.
Women’s soccer
VCU 2, UNI 0: Virginia Commonwealth pierced Northern Iowa’s defense for a pair of second-half goals and a 2-0 victory Friday in the opening game of the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City.
UNI had been unscored upon in its first three games while going 1-0-2. Friday, VCU’s Kelly Graves broke that streak in the 56th minute, then scored again just over seven minutes later.
The Rams (3-1) finished with an 18-8 advantage in shots and a 13-5 edge in shots on goal. Jami Reichenberger made 11 saves in goal for UNI.
The Panthers play Central Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Cross country
HAWKEYE INVITATIONAL: Northern Iowa had three runners finish among the top 15 as the Panthers opened their cross country season at the Hawkeye Invitational.
Iowa’s Andrea Shine won the women’s race in 14:07 with former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Abby Caldwell second for Iowa State (14:20.9). UNI’s Gabby Champion was 11th (14:47.1) and Alyssa Williams 12th (14:47.6).
Iowa State was the team champion with 24 points, followed by Iowa with 56. UNI was fourth with 86 and Drake sixth with 164 points.
In the men’s race, Festus Lagat led a 1-through-5 sweep for team winner Iowa State, crossing the finish line in 18:30.7. Wal Khat took 11th for UNI (18:47.5).
Iowa was second to the Cyclones in the team standings with 63 points. UNI was fifth with 115 and Drake sixth with 178.
