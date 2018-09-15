CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Eighth-ranked Illinois on its home court was more than Northern Iowa could handle Friday as the Illini swept the Panthers on the opening night of the Illini Classic.
Set scores were 25-13, 26-24, 25-21.
UNI (6-5) got 11 kills from Karlie Taylor and eight from Jaydlin Seehase, but hit just .116 for the match. Rachel Koop finished with 22 assists and Kendyl Sorge had a team-best 10 digs.
Illinois (9-0) got 15 kills from Jacqueline Quade and hit .287 as a team. UNI started the day with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Lipscomb (5-5).
Piper Thomas and Taylor had 14 kills each for an attack that hit .385 as a team. Sorge’s 10 digs led a 50-dig team effort, Koop put up 33 assists, Thomas was in on five blocks and Inga Rotto helped on four blocks.
Women’s soccer
UNI 3, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 1: Three different players scored second-half goals as the University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team overcame Northern Illinois 3-1 Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Northern Illinois (1-7) scored the only goal of the first half, but Maddie DePrenger banged a shot off the Huskies’ keeper in the 55th minute to tie the game. It was DePrenger’s first goal of the season.
Hannah McDevitt delivered the go-ahead tally at the 69:17 mark, and Genevieve Cruz gave the Panthers some insurance just over four minutes later when she converted an assist from Sophia Conant for her first goal. UNI finished with a 15-5 advantage in total shots and an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.
Now 3-3-2 on the season, the Panthers play at Iowa State Sunday at 2 p.m.
Cross country
PANTHER WOMEN WIN: The University of Northern Iowa placed four runners among the top 10 and edged preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite Bradley 29-32 for the team title Friday at the Bradley Intercollegiate cross country meet.
McKayla Cole ran 17:05.5 for UNI, placing second overall behind Gabby Juarez of Bradley (17:02.1). Gabby Champion was third for the Panthers (17:07.7), Gabby Skopec fourth (17:18.9), Alyssa Williams sixth (17:26.5) and Paige Holub 14th (17:58.8).
In the men’s race, Bradley posted a convincing victory with 16 points, while UNI was second at 67. Wal Khat led the Panthers with a seventh-place finish in 25:21.30, while Alex Jackson was 12th (25:50.60) and Sam McCool 13th (25:57.9).
Bradley swept the top four spots individually, led by William Anderson’s time of 24:59.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.