CARBONDALE, Ill. — Piper Thomas set a school record as Northern Iowa delivered a strong response to a second-set defeat and blew past Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match Friday, 25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18.
Thomas recorded the 91st solo block of her career to surpass Denise Cuttell’s previous record of 90 set from 1987-90.
Southern Illinois (4-16, 0-7) hit .650 and overcame a late deficit in set two, but with the match tied at one set each, UNI (14-6, 8-0) dominated the rest of the way.
The Panthers hit .371 for the night compared to .184 for Southern Illinois and owned a 70-36 advantage in kills and a 67-39 edge in digs.
Individually, Karlie Taylor blasted 25 kills for UNI, Jaydlin Seehase added 16 and Thomas had 14. Taylor had a .442 attack percentage and Thomas finished at .435. Rachel Koop had 53 assists and four Panthers had double-digit digs — Taylor (15), Kendyl Sorge (14), Taylor Hedges (12) and Koop (10).
Soccer
UNI 2, INDIANA STATE 1: Jordyn Rolli gave the University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team an early lead lead and the Panthers held off Indiana State 2-1 Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action.
UNI (7-6-2 overall, 2-2-0 MVC) grabbed the lead in the 16th minute when Rolli banged in a rebound off the post for her third goal of the season. The Panthers doubled their lead in the 31st minute on Brynell Yount’s third goal of 2018 with an assist from Claire Netten.
Indiana State (6-6-3, 0-3-1) closed within 2-1 5 1/2 minutes into the second half, but UNI and goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger slammed the door from there. Reichenberger finished with eight saves.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Drake Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Cross country
KHAT LEADS PANTHERS: Wal Khat ran to a 20th-place finish in a talented field as the University of Northern Iowa men’s cross country team finished 14th Friday at the Bradley Pink Classic.
Khat clocked 24:58.1, while UNI’s Ben Ahlrichs was 83rd in 25:50.5.
In the women’s race, UNI was 19th in the team standings, led by Gabby Champion’s 69th-place showing in 21:56.5. McKayla Cole was 77th in 21:59.1.
