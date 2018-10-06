CEDAR FALLS — Karlie Taylor had a big offensive night as the University of Northern Iowa dealt Illinois State its first Missouri Valley Conference defeat of the season Friday at the McLeod Center.
Set scores were 25-19, 26-24, 25-12.
Taylor racked up 18 kills on .282 hitting and Kate Busswitz had another efficient night with 11 kills on .526 hitting. Jaydlin Seehase added eight kills and hit at a .412 clip.
Rachel Koop finished with 36 assists, Piper Thomas was in on five blocks and Kendyl Sorge had 20 digs and Taylor 11 for the UNI defense.
The second set was the key to the match. UNI (11-6 overall, 5-0 MVC) built a 13-10 lead on a Busswitz kill, but the Redbirds (12-5, 4-1) charged back and took a 21-17 lead.
It was 23-19 when the Panthers regained the momentum on kills by Thomas and Taylor. Taylor’s block drew UNI within 23-22, and an Illinois State attack error tied it up. It was tied again at 24-24, but Seehase delivered a kill and Thomas put away the set-winner.
The Panthers jumped out to a 9-3 lead in set three. The Redbirds got with four points at 12-8, but no closer.
Women’s soccer
UNI 3, EVANSVILLE 0: Kelsey Yarrow buried a pair of goals and Jami Reichenberger recorded her fifth shutout of the season as the UNI women’s soccer team won at Evansville Friday.
Yarrow got the Panthers on the board by converting a penalty kick five minutes into the second half. Brynell Yount made it 2-0 just 44 seconds later when she knocked home the rebound of a shot by Hannah McDevitt that hit the post.
Yarrow iced the victory in the 76th minute with her fifth goal of the season.
Reichenberger finished with four saves for UNI, which outshot the Aces 16-9 overall.
UNI improved to 6-5-2 overall and 1-2 in Missouri Valley Conference action while Evansville slipped to 4-8-1 and 2-1.
Women’s swimming
UNI 157, NEB.-OMAHA 143: Northern Iowa won 10 events, but narrowly defeated Nebraska-Omaha in its women’s swimming dual opener Friday night.
Katie Taylor won three individual events, taking the 50 freestyle (24.29), 200 breaststroke (2:22.57) and 200 individual medley (2:04.85). Madison Rinaldi was a double-winner with victories in the 100 backstroke (1:00.01) and 200 backstroke (2:09.86).
Other Panther winners were Moriah Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.03), Crystal Florman in the 100 freestyle (52.48) and Kylie Engstrom in the 500 freestyle (5:12.22).
UNI also won the 200 medley relay with the group of Taylor, Ross, Lauren Havertape and Florman (1:46.12) and the 200 freestyle relay with Florman, Ross, Havertape and Abby Meyer (1:37.55).
In addition, Jordan McCullough was the runner-up in the 1,000 freestyle and 200 backstroke, and Florman was second in the 200 freestyle.
