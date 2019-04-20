CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — After getting shut out in the series opener, the Colorado Avalanche clamped down defensively to shut down the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames.
Now, the Avalanche are on to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
Colin Wilson and Mikko Rantanen each had two goals and an assist, and Colorado beat Calgary 5-1 in Game 5 of their first-round series Friday night to eliminate the Flames.
Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie each had three assists as the Avalanche won a playoff series for the first time since 2008. Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 shots and a penalty shot by Johnny Gaudreau in the first period.
"It's awesome to win a round," said MacKinnon, who had three goals and five assists in the series. "It's been a while for this organization and I, personally, have never won a round so I'm really excited about it."
T.J. Brodie scored for the Flames, and Mike Smith finished with 27 saves.
Calgary, which finished first in the Western Conference at 50-25-7, was beaten by a team that sprinted the final two weeks of the regular season to capture the West's last wild card and then won four straight in this series after losing the opener.
"Obviously we were the big underdogs and no one picked us to win," MacKinnon said. "I didn't expect to win it in five, but we believed in this group."
The Flames' ouster marked the first time both conferences top seeds were eliminated in the first round. East-leading Tampa Bay, which won the Presidents' Trophy with the league's best record, was swept by Columbus.
MAPLE LEAFS 2, BRUINS 1: Auston Matthews and Kasperi Kapanen scored in the third period, and Toronto held on to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.
With the goalie pulled for an extra skater, David Krejci got the Bruins on the board with 43.7 seconds left, but Boston couldn't tie it up.
Frederik Andersen had 28 saves for Toronto. Boston's Tuukka Rask finished with 25.
