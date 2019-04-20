OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook called his play in Game 2 "unacceptable."
It was more than acceptable in Game 3. He had 33 points and 11 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 on Friday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.
Thunder forward Paul George called Westbrook a man of his word.
"He led, we got behind him and he put us on his back," George said.
George scored 22 points, Jerami Grant had 18 and Dennis Schroder 17 for the Thunder.
Damian Lillard scored 32 points, but he had just three in the fourth quarter after scoring 25 in the third. He made 8 of 11 shots in the third quarter, but missed all four of his field goals in the fourth.
Oklahoma City closed the second quarter on a 10-1 run to take a 49-39 lead.
CELTICS 104, PACERS 96: Jaylen Brown scored 23 points and Kyrie Irving added 19 to help Boston beat Indiana for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Irving also had 10 assists and five rebounds.
Tyreke Evans matched his career playoff high with 19 points for the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic had 15, not enough to prevent Indiana from losing its sixth straight to Boston in the regular season and playoff.
RAPTORS 98, MAGIC 93: Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and Toronto held off Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series.
Siakam was 13 for 20 from the floor and the Raptors held Orlando to 36 percent shooting. Leonard had 10 rebounds, Danny Green had 13 points and Kyle Lowry finished with 12 points and 10 assist.
Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic shook off a slow start to finish with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
