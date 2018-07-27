Friday'Loo Logo

Main Street Waterloo’s next Friday’loo will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today in Lincoln Park downtown.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the TWINS, with a mix of rock, American grunge, brutish jangle and Midwest soul music.

Admission is free. Sponsors for the year include Hawkeye Community College, Greenwood Family Pharmacies, JSA Development, Lincoln Savings Bank and UICCU.

