Main Street Waterloo’s next Friday’loo will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today in Lincoln Park downtown.
Musical entertainment will be provided by the TWINS, with a mix of rock, American grunge, brutish jangle and Midwest soul music.
Admission is free. Sponsors for the year include Hawkeye Community College, Greenwood Family Pharmacies, JSA Development, Lincoln Savings Bank and UICCU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.