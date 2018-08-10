Milk and Honey

Milk & Honey will play at Friday’Loo.

The last Friday-Loo of the season. Music by Milk & Honey. Concessions available.

Hours: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today

Location: Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

Admission is free with food and beverage vendors on hand.

