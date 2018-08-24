Friday'Loo Logo

Main Street Waterloo’s next Friday’loo is set for 5:30-9:30 p.m. in Lincoln Park downtown.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the blues and rock band Wooden Nickel Lottery.

Admission is free.

Food and beverage vendors will be on hand.

