WAVERLY -- Wartburg won the first five matches, scoring bonus points in three, and flattened Cornell 38-6 in a college dual wrestling meet Friday.

Brady Kyner and Brennen Doebel started the meet with pins for the second-ranked Knights (3-0) and top-ranked Cross Cannone added a technical fall at 157 pounds to run his winning streak to 45.

Kyle Briggs and Trevor Walton also posted pins for Wartburg. However, third-ranked Michael Ross was upset by ninth-ranked Ben Hewson 3-1 at 165 pounds.

WIS.-LA CROSSE 30, LUTHER 14: Wisconsin-La Crosse's 10th-ranked wrestling team made the most of its six wins three pins, a technical fall and a major decision to record a 30-14 dual win over Luther Friday night.

The Norse got major decisions from Connor Murphy at 125 pounds and Ira Kuehn at 184, along with decisions from Gilbert Valadez and Hunter Weaver.

