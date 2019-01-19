IOWA CITY -- Spencer Lee started the night with a 37-second pin and the fourth-ranked Iowa team went on to crush Rutgers 30-6 in a Big Ten Conference dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Eighth-ranked Hawkeye Austin DeSanto followed Lee's opening statement with a 6-4 decision over third-ranked Nick Suriano at 133 pounds, and second-ranked Alex Marinelli added a pin at 165 as Iowa (8-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 matches.

Hawkeye 149-pounder Pat Lugo took second-ranked Anthony Ashnault into sudden victory before falling 3-1.

No. 20 Rutgers fell to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten duals.

UPPER IOWA 25, SW MINNESOTA ST. 8: Upper Iowa won eight of the 10 matches and defeated Southwest Minnesota State 25-8 Friday in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.

The 19th-ranked Peacocks (5-4 overall, 2-1 NSIC) got off to a strong start when Maleek Williams recorded a 19-4 technical fall at 125 pounds in the opening match.

Justin Folley and Ryan Schmalen followed with decisions as Upper Iowa built an 11-0 lead.

Southwest Minnesota State drew within 11-8 after the next two bouts before the Peacocks closed with five straight wins, including sudden victory decisions by Dalton Hahn and Triston Westerlund.

