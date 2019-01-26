CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s 16th-ranked wrestling team won eight of 10 matches and scored bonus points in six of those wins during a 38-6 Big 12 win over Northern Colorado Friday in the West Gym.
It was also a big night for Panther 141-pounder Josh Alber, whose 10-6 decision over Christopher Sandoval was the 100th of Alber’s collegiate career.
Jacob Schwarm opened the meet with a pin at 125 pounds for UNI. Jack Skudlarczyk followed with a technical fall and after Alber’s victory, Max Thomsen added another technical fall.
Bryce Steiert pinned his opponent at 165, Taylor Lujan racked up the Panthers’ third technical fall of the night at 174 and Carter Isley capped the meet with a pin at 285 pounds.
UNI improved to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 duals while Northern Colorado fell to 4-6 and 0-4. The Panthers host Oklahoma at 2 p.m. today in the West Gym.
IOWA 31, ILLINOIS 8: Iowa started and finished the night with pins as the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes posted a 31-8 Big Ten Conference win at No. 20 Illinois Friday night.
Second-ranked Spencer Lee opened the meet by pinning No. 15 Travis Piotrowski, and third-rated Sam Stoll closed out the win by flattening Deuce Rachal.
Pat Lugo won a major decision at 149 and second-ranked Alex Marinelli won by disqualification at 165 pounds.
Iowa improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten action. Illinois fell to 2-4 and 1-3.
IOWA ST. 25, OKLAHOMA 6: Iowa State whipped Oklahoma 25-6 Friday night at Hilton Coliseum to win its sixth straight dual meet and fourth in the Big 12 Conference without a defeat.
The last time the Cyclone wrestlers won six straight duals was in 2010-11.
Friday, Iowa State (7-1, 4-0) won eight of the 10 matches.
Marcus Coleman won a wild bout at 174 pounds. He fell behind 12-0 after the first period and still trailed 12-4 after two. Coleman then erupted for four takedowns and a pair of two-point near falls in the final period, including a four-point move in the final seconds to pull out a 17-15 win.
Oklahoma fell to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 action.
WARTBURG 42, COE 4: Third-ranked Wartburg College won the first seven matches and picked up bonus points in all seven on the way to a 42-4 beatdown of No. 10 Coe in an American Rivers Conference dual Friday.
It was the 212th straight win over conference foes for the Knights and their 37th straight home win.
Wartburg’s only loss came at 197 pounds where Coe’s 10th-ranked Taylor Mehmen defeated the Knights’ seventh-ranked Kobe Woods 13-3.
Summaries
UNI 38, NORTHERN COLORADO 6
125 — Jacob Schwarm (UNI) pinned Rico Montoya, 4:10, 133 — Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) tech. fall over Sean Cannon, 17-2, 7:00, 141 — Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Christopher Sandoval, 10-6, 149 — Max Thomsen (UNI) tech. fall over Armando Santillan, 16-1, 5:55, 157 — Paden Moore (UNI) dec. Jordan Robison, 5-4, 165 — Bryce Steiert (UNI) pinned Macoy Flanagan, :51, 174 — Taylor Lujan (UNI) tech. fall over Seth Bogulski, 21-6, 6:35, 184 — Dalton Robertson (NC) dec. Austin Yant, 3-2, 197 — Jacob Seely (NC) dec. Tyrell Gordon, 9-2, 285 — Carter Isley (UNI) pinned Robert Winters (NC), 2:25. Note: UNI lost one team point for misconduct.
IOWA 31, ILLINOIS 8
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Travis Piotrowski, 6:06, 133 — Paul Glynn (Iowa) dec. Dylan Duncan, 3-1, 141 — Mike Carr (Ill) dec. Max Murin, 6-3, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) maj. dec. Mousa Jodeh, 14-4, 157 — Eric Barone (Ill) dec. Kaleb Young, 3-1, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) won by disqualification over Joey Gunther, 174 — Keegan Shaw (Iowa) dec. Nick Gasbarro, 6-2, 184 — Emery Parker (Ill) dec. Cash Wilcke, 4-1, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Andre Lee, 5-1, 285 — Sam Stoll (Iowa) pinned Deuce Rachal, 4:37. Note: Illinois deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
IOWA ST. 25, OKLAHOMA 6
125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Christian Moody, 10-4, 133 — Austin Gomez (ISU) dec. Tony Madrigal, 8-2, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dom Demas, 4-3, SV1, 149 — Davion Jeffries (Okla) dec. Jarrett Degen, 12-5, 157 — Justin Thomas (Okla) dec. Chase Straw, 9-7, 165 — Logan Schumacher (ISU) dec. Hayden Hansen, 5-0, 174 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. Anthony Mantanona, 17-15, 184 — Sam Colbray (ISU) maj. dec. Kayne MacCallum, 14-4, 197 — Willie Miklus (ISU) dec. Jake Woodley, 6-5, 285 — Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Jake Boyd, 6-1.
WARTBURG 42, COE 4
125 — Brady Kyner (Wart) tech. fall over Brady Wilsie, 18-3, 133 — Brock Rathbun (Wart) pinned Justin Espinosa, :16, 141 — Brady Fritz (Wart) tech. fall over Amier Khamis, 17-1, 149 — Kris Rumpf (Wart) maj. dec. Josh Gerke, 15-5, 157 — Cross Cannone (Wart) pinned Austin Hoffman, 4:33, 165 — Michael Ross (Wart) pinned Nate Olsen, 2:38, 174 — Kyle Briggs (Wart) maj. dec. Jake Voss, 12-4, 184 — Isaiah Cox (Wart) dec. Bryce Scott, 5-3, 197 — Taylor Mehmen (Coe) maj. dec. Kobe Woods, 13-3, 285 — Bowen Wileman (Wart) dec. Kaleb Reeves, 5-0.
