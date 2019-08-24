‘Hello, kitchen!”
Each morning the homeowner offers this cheery greeting when she steps inside her freshly renovated kitchen to pour her first cup of coffee for the day. It just might be her favorite place in the world.
“I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s exactly what I wanted — a beautiful kitchen that is well-thought-out with good flow and function. I love to cook, and I’m the sort of cook who puts everything out on the counter that goes into a recipe before I start. With the island and counter space, I have plenty of room to do that,” the homeowner enthuses.
She was never in love with the original kitchen. Cherry cabinets were outdated in a dreary shade of orange-red stain. The kitchen was dark and awkward with a weird angle that jutted out.
Thankfully, that’s all in the past. Interior designer Jennifer Ferson of Ferson Kitchen and Bath Design has transformed the space for cooking and gathering without changing the original footprint.
The home itself has a soupçon of French cottage/country design. “Now the kitchen matches the style of the house,” says Ferson.
Her floor plan corrected the clumsy layout which allowed for a larger island, better placement for appliances and an improved traffic flow. Hardwood floors were refinished in a custom-blended oak stain with chocolate brown undertones, complementing the home’s neutral color scheme of gray, cream and chocolate brown.
After the kitchen had been gutted, Ferson carefully measured and taped out the new floor plan, including the 11- by 4-feet island with its sink, as well as cabinetry and the Wolf Sub Zero refrigerator, cook top and double ovens. “Clients want to know exactly where the cabinets will go and how big the island will be. Taping it out helps a client visualize their kitchen and eliminates mistakes,” says the interior designer.
She marked off one area in the kitchen for the homeowner’s desired entertaining center, including an under-counter beverage fridge, a vertical pull-out drawer for mixers and a cabinet with glass inserts for displaying glassware.
Dura Supreme kitchen cabinets are finished in white with a platinum glaze and honey-bronze metal hardware from Top Knobs. “Metals don’t have to match. Blending different metals adds to the cottage appeal. Everything doesn’t have to be stainless steel.” notes Ferson.
Cambria quartz tops the island in “New Quay,” complemented by “Manchester” on the perimeter. Backsplash tiles are stone, echoing the soaring new stone fireplace in the living room, “pulling both spaces together,” Ferson explains.
The homeowner’s late husband was a passionate skier, and it was his idea to replace the existing fireplace. Using an irregular, roughhewn ledgestone from Boulder Creek Stone, “Country Ledge Loveland,” evokes thoughts of a ski chalet. Ferson also replaced built-in shelving on either side with substantial floating wood shelves to fit the heft of the fireplace, staggering their placement to create a gallery effect for artwork.
