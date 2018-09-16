ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO -- Who wants to make American society less free, Democrats or Republicans?
Republicans want to:
--- Place restrictions on the ability of women to have abortions, thus restricting their freedom to do as they see fit with their own bodies.
--- Enshrine their old-fashioned religious values into law, so that people act only according to what it says in an age-old holy book, and only according to a very particular set of interpretations.
--- Want to pass laws that prevent homosexuals from marrying, thus preventing them from exercising their freedoms to partner with whom they choose, without government interference.
--- Act to pass legislation that taxes the poor and middle classes in order to provide significant tax breaks for the rich, thus ensuring that those who don’t own billions lose the freedom to easily enjoy social and economic mobility.
--- Remove cheaper health-care options, to ensure that you’re no longer free to suffer from illness or injury without consequently paying out incredibly large amounts of money for medical treatment.
