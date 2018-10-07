FRANCESCA SOANS, an associate professor of digital media in the Department of Communication Studies at the University of Northern Iowa, has been selected to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s 2018 Faculty Seminar Program in Southern California Nov. 5-9. Members of the Television Academy selected 25 professors from colleges and universities nationwide to participate in the program. Prior to joining the university, Soans worked at Waterloo Public Access Television in Iowa.
