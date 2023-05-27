Gift this article
WATERLOO — Fourth Street in downtown Waterloo is "Still the One" place to be when summer kicks off on Memorial Day weekend.
With the 4th Street Cruise reaching its 41st year, hundreds of car enthusiasts were met with clear blue skies to watch as Cedar Valley motorists looped through downtown two abreast on Saturday.
From convertibles, muscle cars, hot rods and roadsters to newer makes and models, motorists revved their engines and showed off their vehicular pride and joys.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Drivers began to gather their cars under the overpass at Washington and Fourth Streets at 9 a.m., some with the hoods up to show off their engines.
At noon on the dot, cars started to loop through downtown taking both lanes so onlookers on both sides of the flooded streets could be in the front row for the action.
Radio station KOKZ broadcast music throughout the cruise. Drivers tuned their radios to 105.7 to hear the classic rock soundtrack accentuating the cruise. There were sound systems set up along Fourth Street so the public could hear the music, too.
As with every year, the annual Shine & Show on the National Cattle Congress Fairgrounds kicked off the weekend Friday, giving people an even closer look.
Photos: The 41st annual 4th Street Cruise in downtown Waterloo
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Spectators watch as classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Spectators watch as classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Spectators watch as classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll through downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 41st annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
