Four children dead, two others injured in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY — An early morning fire claimed the life of four children, and injured two on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire reported around 5 a.m. at a house located at 509 N. Washington Ave. When crews arrived flames were visible on the first and second floors of the house.

The victims were listed as John Michael Mcluer Jr, 12; Odin Thor Mcluer, 10; Drako Mcluer, 6; and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

John Michael Mcluer, 55; and Ravan Dawn Mcluer, 11, were treated at the hospital with burn injuries. Their conditions are not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MCFD and the Mason City Police Department. A request for assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshall has also been made.