Fosters Mattress: Right mattress important for health, well-being

When Sarah Foster went shopping for a bed in Arizona after relocating there for a job, she found much more than a pillow-top mattress. She found her future husband, Charles.

Five years later, the couple moved back to Sarah’s hometown of Cedar Falls and brought with them their dream of owning a bed store. Charles and Sarah aim to provide quality products and service to make their customers feel right at home from the moment they walk into the store.

The Fosters Difference

Our mission is to provide a superior experience through quality sleep products that fit the customer for their optimal sleep performance. We strive to build long-term relationships with our clients and a commitment to the community through a team of caring employees.

Why buy from us?

Fosters Mattress takes pride in providing quality products, and service that makes you feel at home.

“On average, a person spends one-third of their life in bed. It is important to your health and well-being to find the right mattress for you. Our motto is simple,” says Charles Foster.

“We want you to feel comfortable and welcome, while finding the best bed for your lifestyle, because every night is important.”

