Former NFL execs Polian, Kirwan look ahead to strange draft

Bill Polian ran many an NFL draft, making him the main man in the room for several successful franchises.

Next week, the Pro Football Hall of Famer knows who the guys in demand will be for all 32 teams: the techs.

“I would say simply, I-T I-T I-T,” Polian explains. “Make sure from the outset your communication is seamless and flawless. If you can get the name of the pick in on time and can effectuate trades, the rest of it is relatively easy.

“If there are glitches in communications, for example as we saw in the early stages of the pandemic, with Zoom and other platforms, that is a problem. What happens if you can’t communicate and the clock is running out? It’s up to the I-T guys at both the club and league to make sure that everything works — and that they have a fail safe.

“If I were running a club,” adds the man who built the Bills, Colts and Panthers through the draft, “I’d take a little more time to make sure I rehearsed everything for the actual draft. We would always make sure all the communications work and everything lines up, but do it all in spades now. Don’t take for granted they will work.”