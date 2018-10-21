DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO -- I believe you! Dr. Blasey Ford, you had the courage to come forward, because you said it is your civic duty. You reached out to your United States representative in Congress, hoping that person would inform the White House. I believe you.
I believe many Americans across this country believe you.hat I find striking about your testimony is that you remember key details. You told your husband and therapist -- two of the most intimate people in your life. You told them years ago. You told friends years ago before these hearings ever started.
Trauma to a person causes a delay in them reporting an incident, if they ever do. Your therapist's notes back up what you are saying. You took a polygraph test, passed it and submitted it to the committee. You have called for outside witnesses and expert witnesses to testify. But most importantly you have called for an FBI investigation into the facts. The FBI investigates! You have bravely come forward! We cannote have a person like Judge Kavanaugh on "our" Supreme Court. He is notmorally fit and does not have a moral compass.
