NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;66;47

New England;3;0;0;1.000;106;17

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;3;0;.000;16;133

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Houston;2;1;0;.667;68;62

Indianapolis;2;1;0;.667;70;71

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Baltimore;2;1;0;.667;110;60

Cleveland;1;2;0;.333;49;66

Cincinnati;0;3;0;.000;54;83

Pittsburgh;0;3;0;.000;49;85

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Kansas City;3;0;0;1.000;101;64

Oakland;1;2;0;.333;48;78

L.A. Chargers;1;2;0;.333;60;64

Denver;0;3;0;.000;46;67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;0;0;1.000;97;44

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;1;2;0;.333;63;94

Washington;0;3;0;.000;63;94

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;82

Tampa Bay;1;2;0;.333;68;77

Atlanta;1;2;0;.333;60;75

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;79;70

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Detroit;2;0;1;.833;67;61

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Minnesota;2;1;0;.667;78;47

Chicago;2;1;0;.667;50;39

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

L.A. Rams;3;0;0;1.000;77;49

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;76;79

Arizona;0;2;1;.167;64;88

———

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

GAMES SUNDAY

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

Philadelphia;0;21;6;7;—;34

Green Bay;7;13;7;0;—;27

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), 10:31.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 30, 14:01.

Phi—Jeffery 6 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:48.

GB—FG Crosby 31, 8:24.

Phi—Goedert 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:45.

Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), :59.

GB—Allison 19 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Phi—Howard 20 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 9:12.

GB—J.Graham 14 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Howard 2 run (Elliott kick), 14:13.

A—77,509.

;Phi;GB

First downs;24;31

Total Net Yards;336;491

Rushes-yards;33-176;20-77

Passing;160;414

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;2-77;2-45

Interceptions Ret.;1-22;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-27-0;34-53-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;1-8

Punts;4-41.8;2-41.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;9-93;5-50

Time of Possession;27:39;32:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 15-87, Sanders 11-72, Wentz 6-13, Sproles 1-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 5-46, A.Jones 13-21, Allison 1-7, Vitale 1-3.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-27-0-160. Green Bay, Rodgers 34-53-1-422.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Ertz 7-65, Jeffery 3-38, Howard 3-28, Goedert 2-16, Hollins 1-13. Green Bay, D.Adams 10-180, J.Graham 6-61, A.Jones 6-37, Allison 3-52, Valdes-Scantling 3-47, Lewis 2-19, Vitale 2-15, Tonyan 1-11, J.Williams 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

