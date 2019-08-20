Clip art football

NFL preseason

MONDAY'S RESULT

San Francisco 24, Denver 15

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

