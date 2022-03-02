 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro Briefs

Food & Film Festival Saturday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- The Local Food & Film Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls. Admission is free admission.

Vendor booths include local producers and a kids' activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some vendors will be selling local products. There will be a noon session from master gardener Glenda Riddle about tomatoes including seed saving and preserving them. The film "Kiss the Ground" will be screened from 1-2 p.m., followed by a discussion with We Arose producers.

More information will be on the Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network facebook (@cedarvalleyrffn), Instagram (cv_rffn), and our website https://cvfoodfarmnetwork.org/2022-local-food-film-festival/.

For more information contact Jodie at jodie.huegerich@uni.edu

