WATERLOO – This year, Iowa Irish Fest Friday through Sunday in downtown Waterloo will feature 22 bands, including headliners Scythian and Gaelic Storm. Five bands recently were added to the weekend's entertainment lineup.
Réalta joins the fest all the way from Belfast, Ireland. They have a beautiful and traditional take on Irish music. Festgoers can hear uilleann pipes, whistles, strings, and other musical instruments in 13 tracks and an array of tunes that include marches, jigs, and reels.
From Philadelphia, Runa mixes the tunes of Ireland and Scotland with rhythms of jazz, bluegrass, flamenco, and blues to create an exciting take on traditional music.
Coming to the fest from Castlederg, Northern Ireland, The Logues bring their “psycho ceilidh,” “whiskey-soaked folk,” and plain old partying music sure to please a range of audiences. The Iowa Irish Fest is their only planned U.S. appearance for 2019.
Colm & Laura Keegan hail from Dublin, Ireland. Starting his music career at the age of 4, Colm has since won many competitions, had much musical training, toured and played with several internationally acclaimed bands around the world.
From Carlow, Ireland, Shane Hennessy is a virtuoso guitarist and composer whose unique and energetic guitar performances have dazzled people all over the world.
For the full listing of bands and schedule of events, go to www.iowairishfest.com.
