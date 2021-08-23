Five area volleyball teams to watch

Five area prep volleyball teams to watch
Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks
Last season: 38-9
Final ranking: No. 2 (Class 4A)
2020 recap: Go-Hawks were eliminated in the 4A regional finals by Gilbert.
Key returnees: WSR graduated only one senior from its 2020 team. South Dakota recruit Avery Beckett is back after hammering home 561 kills. Senior setter Sophie Sedgwick recorded 1,012 assists. Junior Ellie Thompson, junior Anna Stromberg, senior Annika Behrends, senior Ashli Harn, senior Jenna Wiley and senior Brooke Willis all played in 35 or more matches in 2020.
Key losses: Reagan Dahlquist (126 kills)
Match to watch: Oct. 12 the Go-Hawks will pay in a quad at 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford.
Union Knights
Last season: 31-20.
Final ranking: No. 7 (Class 3A)
2020 recap: The Knights lost in the first-round of the state tournament to Mount Vernon in four sets.
Key returnees: Senior Lexi Nolan had 170 kills and 208 digs, and junior Aubrey Gates recorded 221 kills and 34 blocks in 2020. Junior Jaidyn Bush, senior Laura Rempe, senior Belle Olson and senior Bailey Foulk all played roles last season.
Key losses: Union lost four starters, including Missouri State beach volleyball recruit Belle Weber who led the team with 523 kills.
Match to watch: Aug 31 the Knights will travel to Jesup to face a J-Hawks team that returns several key players from a team that finished ranked 13th in 2A last fall.
Independence Mustangs
Last season: 25-8
Final ranking: No. 13 (Class 3A)
2020 recap: Independence lost in the regional finals to Union.
Key returnees: Senior Alexis Hearn had 245 kills in just 29 matches played. Senior Elle Greiner led the team with 874 assists, and seniors Kate Henkes and Shanna Kleve also played key roles.
Key losses: Grace Bohlken, Reese Martin and Brooke Beatty graduated with 98 starts combined.
Match to watch: Saturday, Aug. 28, the Mustangs will host an invitational that will include 1A powerhouse Janesville and Union of La Porte City.
Denver Cyclones
Last season: 35-6
Final ranking: No. 6 (Class 2A)
2020 recap: In its first ever trip to the state tournament, Denver reached the 2A final where it lost to Dike-New Hartford in three games.
Key returnees: Seven key players are back including 2A all-tournament team members Reese Johnson and Allison Bonnette. Johnson had 1,002 assists and 308 digs, while Bonnette had 290 kills. Kayla Knowles led the team with 393 kills. Anna Curtis, Jessica Gergen, Avery Forde and Kate Clinton also return.
Key losses: Starter Jordyn Foelske and key reserve Tiffani Wright graduated.
Match to watch: Sept. 9 the Cyclones will host Columbus Catholic in an early key North Iowa Cedar League contest.
Wapsie Valley Warriors
Last season: 20-7
Final ranking: No.2 (Class 1A)
2020 recap: The Warriors were set to make their seventh state tournament appearance when they were forced to pull out because of COVID-related issues.
Key returnees: Starters Sydney Matthias, Becca Platte, Hannah Knight, Lydia Imbrogno, Kalvyn Rosengarten and Anna Curley all return. Imbrogno led the team with 209 kills. The 6-foot-3 Rosengarten blocked 58 shots.
Key losses: Wapsie Valley graduated just one player.
Matches to watch: Wapsie Valley hits the ground running Thursday when it travels to Manchester for quad that will see the Warriors play Independence, Dike-New Hartford and West Delaware.