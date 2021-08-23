Five area volleyball teams to watch

Key returnees: Senior Lexi Nolan had 170 kills and 208 digs, and junior Aubrey Gates recorded 221 kills and 34 blocks in 2020. Junior Jaidyn Bush, senior Laura Rempe, senior Belle Olson and senior Bailey Foulk all played roles last season.

Key losses: Union lost four starters, including Missouri State beach volleyball recruit Belle Weber who led the team with 523 kills.

Match to watch: Aug 31 the Knights will travel to Jesup to face a J-Hawks team that returns several key players from a team that finished ranked 13th in 2A last fall.

Independence Mustangs

Last season: 25-8

Final ranking: No. 13 (Class 3A)

2020 recap: Independence lost in the regional finals to Union.

Key returnees: Senior Alexis Hearn had 245 kills in just 29 matches played. Senior Elle Greiner led the team with 874 assists, and seniors Kate Henkes and Shanna Kleve also played key roles.

Key losses: Grace Bohlken, Reese Martin and Brooke Beatty graduated with 98 starts combined.