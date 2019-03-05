Fish

A fish fry or sloppy joe and cheesy potatoes will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the New Hartford American Legion Hall, 422 Packwaukee St., and the Beaver Creek Bar and Grille.

Cost is $10.

