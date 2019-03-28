Mary Lou's Bar & Grill

Fish Fry Fridays will be every Friday until April 19 at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

For $13.99, there is all you can eat salad bar and fish buffet. It includes salads, desserts, dinner roll, cheesy potatoes, green bean, fish fillets, fish nuggets, Cajun walleye and shrim.

