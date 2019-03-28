Fish Fry Fridays will be every Friday until April 19 at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
For $13.99, there is all you can eat salad bar and fish buffet. It includes salads, desserts, dinner roll, cheesy potatoes, green bean, fish fillets, fish nuggets, Cajun walleye and shrim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.