The Knights of Columbus Council 700 will hold a fish fry Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo from 5 to 7 p.m.
They will be serving fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those ages 5-12; under 5 are free.
