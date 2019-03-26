042117mp-Blessed-Sacrament-Church-17

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Friday, April 21, 2017, in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Knights of Columbus Council 700 will hold a fish fry Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Waterloo from 5 to 7 p.m.

They will be serving fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, baked potato, coleslaw and roll.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for those ages 5-12; under 5 are free.

