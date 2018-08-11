The Waterloo Bucks will play Rochester at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 850 Park Road.
Saturday is full of great promotions at the Bucks final Fireworks Night of the season. Join us for Saved by the Bell Night!
Dress up as your favorite Saved by the Bell character & enjoy clips from “Saved by the Bell” on the Video Board throughout the game
Through the "Our Bucks" Initiative we will be doing a School Supply Drive for Waterloo Schools. Bring school supplies like backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, etc. All donations will go to children in the Waterloo School District who need them most
Team Photo Giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by Burger King, Great Clips, & Maid-Rite of Cedar Falls
Throwback Thursday Jersey Auction. The Bucks will auction off the Throwback Jerseys that they have worn at home every Thursday game this season via silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the Bucks Summer Reading Program
One lucky fan will win a $100 gift certificate from Roth Jewelers
