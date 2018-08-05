HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO -- So the fire department wants to bill people's insurance for its services. Let me get this straight, speed cameras enforce speed by fining people, we sell land to builders for a dollar, we are still tied up in litigation for the giveaway of San Marnan land, we have a penny tax for roads, and a penny tax for schools. Oops, forgot the storm water fee. Exactly what are our taxes being crapped away on?
No wonder Waterloo is the highest taxed city in Iowa. Tax money is being used for commercial development and frittered away! The solution is to start having everyone pay taxes and end all the giveaways!
