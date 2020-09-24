Find peace with Kundalini yoga, relaxation

Finding the sense of surety we all crave is almost impossible, which leads to stress, anxiety and powerlessness that drains us emotionally. These feelings of helplessness can be traumatic, putting our body and mind in a constant "flight or fight" state. Staying in this tense state for too long not only hurts our quality of life but makes our immune systems more vulnerable.

It's important to recognize that this stress is a natural response to what's happening in the world. After being gentle with ourselves, we also need to find a self-care routine that treats both the body and the mind, helping us to break the cycle of endless "what-ifs" about tomorrow's challenges.

There are plenty of ways to cope with anxiety from uncertainty. Exercise, meditation and breathing techniques have all been proven to mitigate stress. Recently, however, health care professionals, researchers and practitioners are finding consensus around an activity that combines these three techniques into a powerful tool for regulating emotions and managing stress — Kundalini Yoga.