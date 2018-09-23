Waterloo fight culminates in gunfire
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a Thursday night fight that led to gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and no damage was discovered. Police seized a handgun and a long gun.
The fight started shortly before 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Polk Street. One resident attempted to break up the fight and then fired a number of shots in to the air to get people to disperse.
No arrests have been made.
Man arrested after chase
HANLONTOWN — An Osage man was arrested for eluding law enforcement in a two-county chase that ended in a cornfield early Thursday.
Eric William Jensen, 37, was charged with felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense, misdemeanor driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
About 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy turned around in an attempt to stop a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van on County Road B-20 near the intersection with Mallard Avenue.
The van’s owner had a barred license, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Jensen drove away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit began and other law enforcement arrived to assist, including Worth County and the Iowa State Patrol.
The pursuit lasted several miles in northern Cerro Gordo County and southern Worth County, reaching speeds of 100 mph a few times, officials said.
Jensen’s van eventually left the roadway on Iowa Highway 9 west of Hanlontown and drove into a cornfield.
He was arrested after a “very short foot pursuit in the cornfield,” according to the sheriff’s office. There were no injuries.
Man sentenced on gun charge
CEDAR RAPIDS — A convicted felon who has repeatedly unlawfully possessed firearms was sentenced Wednesday to more than two years in federal prison.
Dezarris Shemeek Wilkerson, 26, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an April 5 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon.
In a plea agreement, Wilkerson admitted he possessed a pistol June 4, 2017. At the time he was a convicted felon. When officers made contact with Wilkerson on June 4, he was drunk and possessed marijuana.
Previously, in 2011, Wilkerson was convicted in federal court with being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. In that case, he admitted to stealing a shotgun from a vacant house. In 2012, Wilkerson was convicted in state court of carrying weapons. In that case, he was found with a loaded revolver that had the serial number scratched off. In his plea agreement in the current case, Wilkerson also admitted police found him in a vehicle Jan. 5, 2016, and officers found a handgun under the seat.
Wilkerson was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Two arrested for adult abuse
WAUCOMA — Two Calmar women were arrested recently after officials found they had left a 77-year-old man and several dogs without food, running water or electricity in Waucoma and St. Lucas.
Tammy Kay Mincks, 40, of Calmar, was arrested Tuesday and charged with dependent adult abuse causing intentional serious injury, a felony.
Mincks and Rosetta Guess, 67, also of Calmar, were charged Thursday with animal neglect causing death or serious injury and abandonment of cats and dogs, both misdemeanors.
Emergency personnel were called to a home in Waucoma on Tuesday for an older adult living there with no food, no running water and no electricity, as well as multiple dogs without food and water, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
A 77-year-old dependent adult was taken to Gunderson Palmer Hospital for treatment and released, according to the sheriff’s office.
Five dogs were also taken out of the Waucoma home and transported to Helping Every Animal Rescue Team in Decorah, according to officials.
Mincks was charged because she was designated caretaker, while Guess was charged because she owned the dogs, officials said.
The sheriff’s office took an additional report of animal neglect at an unidentified residence south of St. Lucas on Thursday. Three dogs were taken out of that home, which also was found to have no food or water for the animals.
Mincks was the owner of those dogs, officials said, taken to the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa in Decorah.
No dead animals were found at either residence.
More charges are pending. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call (563) 422-6067.
Vehicle fire investigated
WATERLOO – Officials are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a vehicle.
The flaming GMC Sierra pickup was discovered at the Mitchell sand pits, also known as the Riverview Recreational Area, off of Mitchell Avenue shortly after midnight Friday. The vehicle was unattended in a parking lot.
The fire was extinguished, and the city fire marshal with Waterloo Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the blaze, according to police.
Woman cited in shoe robbery
WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in an August attack in which a man was stabbed and his shoes stolen.
Miranda Marie Casillas, 25, of 412 Dane St., was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery. She was later released from jail.
Police allege Casillas and another woman confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.
During the encounter, the other woman stabbed Johnson in the leg three times, and she and Casillas took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.