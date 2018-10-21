JULIE PALADINO
WAVERLY --- What does birth control mean? It seems the opinion of Froma Harrop (Oct. 14) is that of no conception. But for many in childbearing years it means spacing childbirth and/or getting pregnant after months or years of trying to conceive.
Just remember that when her statement from Mayo Clinic says that many of those using natural family planning get pregnant in the first year. That may have been their goal!
For more information on fertility care without chemicals, look to our local, natural, holistic, pro-woman, pro-family care at Guiding Star Cedar Valley. Their focus is on fertility care for families.
