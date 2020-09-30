FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Tama County

DES MOINES – A Disaster Recovery Center will open at 9 a.m. at the Meskwaki Casino RV Park on Monday to give victims of the Aug. 10 severe storm options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

The DRC will be open for a limited time and is staffed with FEMA personnel who can scan documents and quickly answer questions about disaster assistance programs. It will close permanently at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

The DRC will offer drive-through service. Survivors are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting.

Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA — they can mail, fax or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov as well. Information on these options can be found in their FEMA letter.

Those who have already registered with FEMA and have been asked to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the DRC.

If you do not understand the letter you received from FEMA, call (800) 621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Central Time, and ask for assistance.

