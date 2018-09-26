WATERLOO — A federal grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a handgun tossed from a car during a July chase in Waterloo.
Trevon Parham-Holmes, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 13. Trial has tentatively been set for Nov. 13.
According to police, Parham-Holmes was a backseat passenger during a July 17 pursuit that started in the area of Fairview and Riehl streets. During the pursuit, he allegedly threw a 9 mm KelTec pistol from the vehicle, and the weapon landed in the 800 block of Riehl Street.
Police recovered at least one other handgun that was jettisoned from the fleeing vehicle during the chase.
Court records allege Parham-Holmes was a marijuana user at the time he possessed the pistol.
Parham-Holmes had been arrested on a state carrying weapons charge, a misdemeanor, immediately following the chase, but authorities later dropped the charge because of the federal prosecution.
Former farmer sentenced on farm credit charges
ELMA — A former Elma farmer who used farm proceeds for personal expenses, instead of paying off his USDA-backed line of credit, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison Friday.
David Pitz, 36, pleaded guilty to conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Reade also ordered Pitz to pay $177,269.24 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release following prison.
Prosecutors said Pitz received a $125,000 guaranteed line of credit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to facilitate a loan with People Savings Bank in 2011. The line of credit was designed to be advanced to Pitz early each year to cover his farming expenses.
Pitz was required to apply any crop sale proceeds, or other farm-related income, towards the debt owed on the line of credit. Instead of paying the money towards what he owed to the bank and USDA, Pitz used $117,020.68 in crop proceeds for personal expenses, including his purchase of a non-farm related building.
After interest and other fees, Pitz acknowledged owing the bank and USDA more than $177,000.
Pitz was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set.
