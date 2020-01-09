CRESCO – Cresco's Featherlite trailer-making company has been sold, along with two other trailer companies.

The Exiss, Featherlite and Sooner brands have been acquired from Universal Trailer Corp. (UTC) by a newly formed corporation, owned by Tim Masud and Howard Palmer.

Masud will serve as CEO. He has more than three decades of experience and success as an adviser, dealership owner and investor in the trailer industry.

The agreement for the purchase was executed on Dec. 31.

The UTC manufacturing plants in Oklahoma and Iowa are also being acquired as a part of this transaction. Exiss, Featherlite and Sooner trailers will continue to be produced in those plants, and will be sold through the established independent network of dealerships that are currently in place.

“The Featherlite brand has an amazing history as the first aluminum horse and livestock trailer brand, and has been a driving force in multiple trailer segments for more than 40 years," said Masud.

The Featherlite brand was founded in 1973. In 1992 Featherlite built its first semi race car transporter for RCR team owner Richard Childress and NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt.

Featherlite manufactures thousands of trailers annually at its operations in Cresco, with a workforce of more than 400 in facilities of 310,000 square feet. Featherlite's customized transporters and trailers are sold from Featherlite's specialty trailer sales office at its headquarters in Cresco. Before the recession hit in 2008, the company employed about 900 in Cresco. Featherlite has been gradually rebuilding its workforce as demand for its trailers improved since the recession.

