Faye Barr loved playing cards and spending time at her daughter's flower farm

Faye was a produce manager at a grocery store in town, later working at a cheese factory in Schley and a manufacturing facility in Decorah before retiring. She brought a work ethic to her jobs developed while growing up as one of 10 children on her parents' farm near Ionia.

"My mom worked really hard on the farm," said Darland, noting she left school in the eighth grade after struggling with dyslexia. "And then she helped at home with her brothers and sisters. ... She was a person that overcame obstacles."

After a divorce from her first husband, Faye married Dennis Barr in 1984. He died in 2010.

"I moved her down here (to Cedar Falls) six years ago because I wanted her to be closer to me. She had fallen and broken her shoulder," said Darland, who works at the University of Northern Iowa's Rod Library and lives on an acreage west of Cedar Falls.

The property, known as Morning Glory Farm, includes a barn and other out buildings. Darland grows flowers that, until recent years, she sold at area farmer's markets.

Faye spent time at the rural homestead on Sundays after church and during many family gatherings.

"She wasn't one of those people who are just in the nursing home waiting to die. It wasn't like that," said Darland.