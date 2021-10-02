Farmland value increasing in Iowa, survey finds

DES MOINES (AP) — Farmland values are rising sharply in Iowa, according to a semi-annual survey of real estate agents.
The survey released this weeks shows that tillable farmland value increased by 18.8% over the past six months. The statewide average value of $12,182 per acre compared to a value of $10,221 per acre in March.
The September survey by the Realtors Land Institute’s Iowa chapter indicated that the year-over-year increase totaled 26.6%. RLI spokesman Matt Vegte called the value “pretty hefty for Iowa ag land.”
RLI officials pointed to low interest rates, favorable commodity prices and expectations of “fairly good” fall crop yields as positive drivers behind the surging land values.
PHOTOS: UNI held its annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday
100221-uni-hoco-15
Former Northern Iowa football coach Terry Allen laughs and jokes with the emcees during UNI's Annual Homecoming Parade Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-1.5
Northern Iowa cheerleaders wave to the crowd as part of the UNI Homecoming Parade Saturday on Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-13.5
Kamilla Bray (4) and Quinn Bray (1 1/2) of Cedar Falls dance and laugh during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-5
Members of the Northern Iowa dance team wave to the crowd during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-1
Northern Iowa cheerleaders lead a cheer as they marched during UNI's Homecoming Parade Saturday on Main Street in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-3
Northern Iowa marching band's Sophia Aguirre performs during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-4
The Northern Iowa Marching Band's flag team performs during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-6
Northern Iowa held its annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday. A member of a float waves to the crowd.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-7
Waterloo mayor Quentin Hart waves to the crowd as he participates in UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-8
Northern Iowa held its annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-9
Members of the Northern Iowa dance team hitch a ride on a golf cart Saturday during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-10
Members of the Northern Iowa volleyball team march during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-11
Members of the University of Northern Orchesis Dance Company participated during UNI's Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-12
Fans of the University of Northern Iowa enjoyed Saturday's UNI Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-14
Lily Johnson of Monona poses while enjoying UNI's Homecoming Parade Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-16
Members of the Northern Iowa dance team lead UNI's annual Homecoming Parade through downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
100221-uni-hoco-17
Northern Iowa held its annual Homecoming Parade in downtown Cedar Falls Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Writer
