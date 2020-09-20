Shopping at a farmers’ market in the Cedar Valley is the next best thing to plucking produce from your own vegetable garden. The time between picking and eating is measured in hours, not days.

Farmers’ markets still have plenty of fresh produce to offer shoppers, including potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut and acorn squash, beets, garlic, apples, pie pumpkins, cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi, tomatoes, turnips, spinach, peppers, tomatoes, radishes and more. Flowers and plants, unique gourds, baked goods and treats also can be found.

All local farmers’ markets will adhere to state guidelines and restrictions in place for COVID-19. Vendors are limited to farm and produce product vendors. No arts and crafts will be sold. No food will be sold that is meant to be eaten on site, and markets must eliminate common seating areas. No entertainment, special events or activities will be allowed.

Markets run through October, unless otherwise noted.

Saturdays:

Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.

Kimball Ridge Family Market, 8 a.m. to noon, parking lot in northeast corner of Kimball & Ridgeway avenues.