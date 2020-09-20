Shopping at a farmers’ market in the Cedar Valley is the next best thing to plucking produce from your own vegetable garden. The time between picking and eating is measured in hours, not days.
Farmers’ markets still have plenty of fresh produce to offer shoppers, including potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut and acorn squash, beets, garlic, apples, pie pumpkins, cabbage, carrots, kohlrabi, tomatoes, turnips, spinach, peppers, tomatoes, radishes and more. Flowers and plants, unique gourds, baked goods and treats also can be found.
All local farmers’ markets will adhere to state guidelines and restrictions in place for COVID-19. Vendors are limited to farm and produce product vendors. No arts and crafts will be sold. No food will be sold that is meant to be eaten on site, and markets must eliminate common seating areas. No entertainment, special events or activities will be allowed.
Markets run through October, unless otherwise noted.
Saturdays:
Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, RiverLoop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson St.
Kimball Ridge Family Market, 8 a.m. to noon, parking lot in northeast corner of Kimball & Ridgeway avenues.
Cedar Falls Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Clay and Third streets, Cedar Falls.
Mondays:
Dunkerton Farmers’ Market, 5 to 7 p.m., Gazebo Park, 114 W. Main St., Dunkerton
Tuesdays:
Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Kimball Ridge, 3:30 to 6 p.m., corner of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues, behind MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center.
Wednesdays:
Evansdale Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m. 3562 Lafayette Road, Evansdale
Thursdays:
Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3 to 6 p.m., 3525 Sager Ave.
College Hill Farmers’ Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 2205 College St., Cedar Falls.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!