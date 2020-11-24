Farm support holds for Trump, but Biden may find inroads

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Dale Moore, Farm Bureau executive vice president. “But the upshot is that trade is so important to agriculture because of our ability to produce. We celebrate what progress we have made and we would like to encourage the incoming administration and Congress to keep attention focused on making progress on trade, trade negotiations, trade dispute resolutions, those kinds of issues that are important to all of us.”

Moore said Farm Bureau members felt that Trump responded to concerns about trade barriers and regulations.

“It’s unusual for farmers to have a seat at the table like we had, not only at (the) Agriculture and Interior (departments), but also at the Environmental Protection Agency. We haven’t won every argument we tried to make, but there certainly is that feeling that we are being listened to as partners and not regulated entities,” Moore said.

Biden could give unequivocal support to the ethanol industry, which uses about 40% of U.S. corn production. Trump allowed the sale of a 15%ethhanol-85% gasoline blend year round, a move that corn farmers liked, but he also kept granting waivers to oil refiners, freeing them of the obligation to use ethanol.

Larew said a Biden administration needs to avoid the mixed messaging on ethanol and other biofuels.