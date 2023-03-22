DES MOINES — At least 30 Iowa schools – including one in Waterloo – received phone calls warning of school shootings Tuesday morning, calls officials quickly determined were fake.

The calls were described by state officials as “swatting,” making a false report to law enforcement agencies with the goal of creating chaos and fear.

In Waterloo, a 911 call to dispatchers claimed there was a shooting in an East High School classroom shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. There was a language barrier with the caller, who hung up when questioned further.

Police arrived at the school and determined there was no gunfire, and the room number given in the call didn’t exist.

There was no evidence of any threats in the state, Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said during a Tuesday morning news conference in Des Moines.

Coincidentally, before the swatting calls Bayens and Gov. Kim Reynolds had scheduled the news conference to unveil the state’s new program for reporting potential threats of school violence.

“It is a phone call that is a hoax by design. The design of it is to create confusion and chaos. It’s to suck up law enforcement resources, to try to draw a large law enforcement presence to the school even though there is no active threat,” Bayens said. “And by all accounts, and for all intents and purposes, it appears thus far that that’s what Iowa’s experiencing today.”

By the time of the 10 a.m. news conference calls had been confirmed in dozens of school districts across the state, including Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Muscatine, and Davenport as well as in Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties.

The first call was confirmed in Clinton County at approximately 8:30 a.m. and subsequent calls were confirmed in an east-to-west path across the state, Bayens said.

Bayens said the calls appeared to be staggered rather than simultaneous, had similar messages, and apparently were made by one person. Bayens said the caller or callers appeared to be using sophisticated technology that makes it difficult for law enforcement to track a call’s origin.

Other states have experienced similar swatting incidents over the past couple of months, including Illinois, Minnesota and Colorado, Bayens said.

Bayens said authorities must treat each threat seriously, but once they have determined there is no threat spread the word as quickly as possible to avoid mass panic. He said by the time the calls had spread to central Iowa, the department within a half-hour had warned “several thousand” law enforcement officers of the hoax.

“But we have to take every one seriously. That’s our charge. That’s the demand,” Bayens said.

Jeff Reinitz of The Courier and Grace King of The Gazette contributed to this story.