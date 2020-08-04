PAGE 4
FEEL-GOOD REMODEL
A remodeling project, including a new kitchen, has given the homeowners a feel-good space that they love.
NO PLACE LIKE HOME
A modern color palette, detailed touches and blending in cherished heirlooms creates a casually elegant home for retired couple.
ELEMENTS
7 Bejeweled
Deep, rich and vibrant jewel tones are the perfect pick-me-up for autumn.
11 True blue kitchens
Blue cabinets, blue appliances, blue walls, blue tile — the color is the latest fave-rave craze for today's kitchens.
16 Wall hangings
Add a gallery effect to a broad black wall with a beautiful area rug.
18 Animal planet
Whatever the critter, you’ll find a cute and charming lampshade with that theme.
59 Leaf garland
An easy-to-make felt garland is a great project to welcome autumn into your home.
60 Ghoulish Halloween ideas
Take a look at our ideas for decorating with scary and fun pumpkins.
62 A sneak peek at Christmas
Pink and blue promise to be big colors for holiday decorations.
FEATURES
30 Realized potential
An expansive renovation has given this family-friendly home a meticulous, timeless update.
36 Midwestern makeover
Reworking the floor plan and adding square footage breathes new life into a home built in 1979.
ENTERTAINING
41 Harvest comfort
Late-summer produce and the first flavors of fall make for perfect dishes.
46 Make & bake
Cookies are the perfect hand-held treat as the seasons change.
CUTTINGS
51 Perfect timing
Secrets for creating beautiful spring garden combos.
56 Dahlias, dahlin'
These late-summer charmers come in an amazing variety of jewel tones, pastels and bicolors.
