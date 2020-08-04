You have permission to edit this article.
FALL
FALL

  • Updated
PAGE 4

MAIN PHOTO TO COME 

20

FEEL-GOOD REMODEL 

A remodeling project, including a new kitchen, has given the homeowners a feel-good space that they love.

25

NO PLACE LIKE HOME 

A modern color palette, detailed touches and blending in cherished heirlooms creates a casually elegant home for retired couple. 

PAGE 5

ELEMENTS 

7   Bejeweled 

     Deep, rich and vibrant jewel tones are the perfect pick-me-up for autumn.   

11  True blue kitchens

Blue cabinets, blue appliances, blue walls, blue tile — the color is the latest fave-rave craze for today's kitchens.  

16  Wall hangings 

Add a gallery effect to a broad black wall with a beautiful area rug. 

18  Animal planet

Whatever the critter, you’ll find a cute and charming  lampshade with that theme. 

59  Leaf garland

An easy-to-make felt garland is a great project to welcome autumn into your home. 

60 Ghoulish Halloween ideas

Take a look at our ideas for decorating with scary and fun pumpkins. 

62  A sneak peek at Christmas

Pink and blue promise to be big colors for holiday decorations. 

FEATURES 

30  Realized potential

An expansive renovation has given this family-friendly home a meticulous, timeless update. 

36  Midwestern makeover

Reworking the floor plan and adding square footage breathes new life into a home built in 1979. 

ENTERTAINING 

41  Harvest comfort

Late-summer produce and the first flavors of fall make for perfect dishes.

46 Make & bake 

Cookies are the perfect hand-held treat as the seasons change. 

CUTTINGS

51  Perfect timing

Secrets for creating beautiful spring garden combos.

56  Dahlias, dahlin'

These late-summer charmers come in an amazing variety of jewel tones, pastels and bicolors. 

